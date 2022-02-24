San Antonio pup finds forever home after 384 days in shelter

Fauna finally has a forever family after 384 days in the shelter, SAPA officials said.

SAN ANTONIO – After being with San Antonio Pets Alive for 384 days, one lucky pup has found her forever home.

Fauna, along with her seven puppies, were surrendered to the shelter by their owner in January 2021, according to SAPA officials. All of Fauna’s puppies were adopted quickly but Fauna did not have the same luck.

SAPA officials said they had a difficult time finding someone to adopt Fauna or even foster her.

Fauna stayed at the SAPA Medical Care Center, where she met Cyanna, Jeremiah, and their dog.

Cyanna and Jeremiah worked with Fauna for months along with another foster, who is also a dog trainer, officials said. From there, Fauna warmed up to the trio, and they quickly fell in love.

Cyanna and Jeremiah adopted Fauna, and she’s now with her fur-ever family.

“We never lost hope in Fauna, and we knew that the perfect family was out there. Happy Tails to Fauna and her new family!” SAPA officials said.

Ad

More on KSAT: