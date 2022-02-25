Three Democrats, one Republican seek to represent Texas House District 124

SAN ANTONIO – With Texas House District 124 Rep. Ina Minjarez seeking the Bexar County Judge seat, three Democrats and one Republican are vying to represent the West Side district in 2022.

In the Democratic primary, Josey Garcia, a leader of local grassroots group Reliable Revolutionaries; Steven Gilmore, a criminal defense attorney; and Gerald Brian Lopez, a Northside ISD trustee; are running for the nomination.

On the Republican side, Johnny Arredondo, who is retired, is running unopposed.

Lopez currently holds the financial edge over his opponents, according to fundraising records. He has been a trustee with NISD since 2015, with his current term set to expire in 2023.

Garcia is a political activist who spent the last legislative session in Austin advocating for police reform.

As a defense attorney, Gilmore has focused on criminal justice issues.

Because the district is reliably Democratic, the winner of the Democratic primary will have the momentum heading into the general election in November.

If neither Democratic candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be set between the top two candidates.

