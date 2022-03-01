65º

San Antonio police looking for gunman in deadly Medical Center shooting

Second victim also wounded

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Fredericksburg apartment parking lot fatal shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for the person who shot and killed one man and wounded a second man early Tuesday near an apartment complex in the Medical Center area.

Officers who responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. found only one victim in a parking lot outside the Forest Ridge apartments, located near Fredericksburg Road and Donore Place.

They said that 28-year old man had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

He was rushed to a hospital and died later.

Police say the second victim, who had been shot in the neck, went to a hospital by private vehicle.

Although they spent hours collecting evidence and information at the scene, police did not determine who the shooter was or the reason for the violence.

As of Tuesday morning, they were not releasing the identities of either victim.

