Early-morning fire destroys Northeast Side home, 3 of 5 dogs still missing, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A blaze on the Northeast Side has destroyed a home, forcing its residents to evacuate and leaving firefighters searching for three pets early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 6:15 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Moana Drive, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the home. They were able to put the fire out quickly, and without incident.

Fire officials said the home’s three residents made it safely out. The house, however, has extensive damage and is now likely a total loss. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

One of the men walked to an ambulance and firefighters say he had some smoke inhalation, so he will go to an area hospital. Another was carrying a dog in his arms and it appeared to be alive.

The SAFD said so far, two of five dogs from inside have been found alive. Three others are still missing, possibly still inside the destroyed house, authorities said.

Ad

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.