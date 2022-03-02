46º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Early-morning fire destroys Northeast Side home, 3 of 5 dogs still missing, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 6:15 a.m. in 4100 block of Moana Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: fire, safd, san antonio, NE Side
Moana Dr Fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A blaze on the Northeast Side has destroyed a home, forcing its residents to evacuate and leaving firefighters searching for three pets early Wednesday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 6:15 a.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Moana Drive, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Loop 410.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the home. They were able to put the fire out quickly, and without incident.

Fire officials said the home’s three residents made it safely out. The house, however, has extensive damage and is now likely a total loss. The cause of the fire is not currently known.

One of the men walked to an ambulance and firefighters say he had some smoke inhalation, so he will go to an area hospital. Another was carrying a dog in his arms and it appeared to be alive.

The SAFD said so far, two of five dogs from inside have been found alive. Three others are still missing, possibly still inside the destroyed house, authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 15 units answered the call.

KSAT12 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter