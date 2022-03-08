AAA: Texas gas prices get closer to $4 mark; Prices in San Antonio still below state, national averages

The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 per gallon Tuesday as the country banned Russian oil imports after its invasion of Ukraine.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians are feeling the pain at the pump more than ever as gas prices continue to skyrocket.

“This is actually my first tank of gas that I’m paying double,” said Gloria Cervera.

Cervera is one of the countless drivers just trying to get by with the recent price surge.

Her daily commute is nearly 30 minutes each way, meaning Cervera has had to figure out how to stretch her dollar even further. Like many others, she’s also had to adjust other aspects of driving.

“Aside from working, I have to drop our kids at daycare,” said Cervera. “I have to make a list of everything I got to do while I’m out. It’s just trying to avoid the extra trips.”

As of Tuesday, AAA reported the current average for a gallon of regular gas in the San Antonio area was $3.75.

A week ago, the average price for regular unleaded was $3.27 and a month ago, the price was $3.04 in San Antonio. Those figures are still less than prices across the state.

The current average across Texas is $3.85 and many counties in West Texas are nearing the $4 per gallon mark.

Across the country, AAA reports the national average for a regular gallon of gas is $4.17, breaking the previous record of $4.11 from July 2008.

The $4 mark might be a deal-breaker for many drivers. “I’m thinking, I need to start working from home,” said Cervera.

