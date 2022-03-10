Suspect arrested after group steals man’s car at gunpoint following crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery after a man’s car was stolen at gunpoint immediately after a crash on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, according to Bexar County Jail records.

Records show Andrew Thomas Cisneros was arrested Wednesday, weeks after the incident that happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 9 at Brookport and Timberhill.

On that morning, a car stopped at a stop sign and it was hit from behind by a Toyota Camry.

When the male driver of the car got out to check the damage, several people got out of the Camry and approached the man, according to an arrest affidavit.

Three of the occupants from the Camry displayed guns, and one of them got into the man’s car and drove off, the affidavit states. The suspects who stayed behind held the man at gunpoint and took his phone.

The man later told officers that he couldn’t identify them because they were wearing masks.

During the investigation, police discovered the Camry was also stolen at gunpoint. Officers later located the stolen Camry and apprehended three suspects in it, including Cisneros, the affidavit states.

Investigators said he confessed to several other robberies, and he told police where the man’s car was abandoned.

The affidavit did not state what role Cisneros allegedly had in the Feb. 9 robbery.

Jail records show that in February, he was charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest.

