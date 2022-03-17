Boerne Master Mobility Plan aims to address transportation challenges

As Kendall County continues to grow, some residents feel transportation has become a problem. A local committee hopes to address those concerns and find solutions.

BOERNE, TEXAS – Kendall County leaders want to take on transportation issues affecting motorists. The area is projected to grow in population over the next 20 years, according to a transportation committee.

Tricia McElligott has lived in Boerne for two years, and said she has seen congestion on roads like Main Street and River Road.

“I work in San Antonio and I leave early to avoid traffic,” McElligott said.

However, McElligott has also seen more people exercising, or strolling sidewalks, which is why she wants to see safer crosswalks.

“Patrol it and make sure that people are actually yielding the way to the pedestrians,” she said.

That’s where the Boerne Master Mobility Plan rolls in. The plan focuses on the future of transportation investment and addresses mobility challenges for pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers.

City spokesman Chris Shadrock said the plan is a step-by-step project.

“We don’t have the kind of general funds in our city accounts to go spend $20 million in a year to go fix a road,” Shadrock said.

He said that’s why studies are crucial because it spotlights areas residents want to improved. However, the ultimate goal is funding.

“They want to be heard and they want to know that their concerns are being addressed,” Shadrock said.

The project is part of the second phase for the Kendall County, Boerne, Fair Oaks Transportation Committee.”

The main objective is to reduce congestion across the county.

The next public meeting is scheduled for May. Residents can weigh in about the plan by clicking here.

To learn more about the committee, click here.

