Somerset ISD helps train future first responders

SOMERSET, Texas – Fifteen Somerset ISD students are taking part in a new program that’s helping to train future first responders.

Somerset ISD launched the EMT training program for seniors this school year. It could not come at a better time when the nation is seeing a national shortage of EMS workers.

Of the 15 students in the program, all but one are female.

Jaime Hernandez, an EMT for 21 years, is the program director. She’s excited to help train the future generation of first responders.

“They would be able to work in an emergency room, in a clinic. They would be able to get into other fields, such like law enforcement, military, fire department,” Hernandez said.

For students in rural communities, this training, followed by completing the national EMS exam, will allow graduates to earn up to $32,000 a year while possibly attending college.

Word about the program is spreading, and 21 students have signed up for the next school year’s cohort.

