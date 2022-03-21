63º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot twice in West Side home, police seek woman’s ex-boyfriend, police say

Incident occurred just after 1 a.m. in 900 block of Jean Walk

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio, west side
Jean walk shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice inside a West Side home, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Jean Walk after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was inside the home with his girlfriend when someone from the outside fired inside the home.

Police said the man was struck in both legs and was taken by EMS to University Hospital for treatment. The man’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers say they suspect the shooter was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, based on information they received from witnesses. The suspect fled following the shooting.

At this time, they have not made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter