Man shot twice in West Side home, police seek woman’s ex-boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot twice inside a West Side home, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called just after 1 a.m. to the 900 block of Jean Walk after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, the man was inside the home with his girlfriend when someone from the outside fired inside the home.

Police said the man was struck in both legs and was taken by EMS to University Hospital for treatment. The man’s wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers say they suspect the shooter was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, based on information they received from witnesses. The suspect fled following the shooting.

At this time, they have not made any arrests. The investigation is ongoing, police said.