Seized vehicles, money at center of investigation of Real County Sheriff

REAL COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Rangers targeted vehicle and currency seizure logs late last year in connection with an investigation of Real County Sheriff Nathan Johnson, search warrants released this week by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirm.

The four warrants, released to the KSAT 12 Defenders this week by the Texas Department of Public Safety following a ruling from the Texas Attorney General, show that the Rangers raided four properties in early December associated with Johnson’s office.

Two of the locations were described in the records as storage properties in Leakey and Camp Wood.

Among the items targeted by the Rangers for seizure were vehicle impoundment inventory sheets, currency seizure paperwork and body camera and dashboard camera footage dating back to April 2017, the same month Johnson was first appointed sheriff.

The Rangers also targeted computer equipment and receipt paperwork from two bank accounts as part of their search, records show.

Johnson is accused of having deputies illegally seize money and a truck from undocumented immigrants, The Texas Tribune reported earlier this year.

Johnson did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

A DPS spokesman referred inquiries about the investigation to its Uvalde field office.

Real County is located about two hours northwest of San Antonio.

