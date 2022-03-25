Jury deliberating in capital murder trial of man accused of killing woman in 1987

Larry Moore on trial for 1987 murder of Dianna Lowery

SAN ANTONIO – The jury has begun deliberating in the capital murder trial of Larry Moore.

Moore is accused of murdering 25-year-old Dianna Lowery in 1987.

Friday morning began with closing arguments from each the prosecution and defense.

Moore was first arrested for this crime back in 2005, but the case was later dismissed.

In 2018, it was reopened and Moore was arrested and charged again.

Dianna Lowery was murdered in 1987. A suspect was arrested and charged until 2018. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

During the trial, the prosecution has presented some damaging testimony and evidence.

On Tuesday, Moore’s wife took the stand and spoke about an email conversation she had with her son.

In the emails she mentions “the awful crime” Larry committed she shouldn’t have told her son about.

The defense tried to discredit Phelps’ testimony by asking her basic questions to show the jury that Phelps can often get confused and forgetful.

Ad

On Wednesday, results of DNA testing were presented to the jury by the forensic serologist who conducted testing on the sexual assault kit done on Lowery.

“It is a 780 quintillion times more likely that they originated from Dianna Lowery and Larry Moore,” Garon Foster said.

If found guilty, Moore is facing life in prison.

Related: