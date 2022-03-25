Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for shooting at Topgolf in San Antonio

Mario Guerra was sentenced to seven years in prison for a shooting at Topgolf in San Antonio that wounded three people.

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged in connection with a shooting at Topgolf in San Antonio nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

Mario Guerra was originally charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting in the parking lot of the entertainment facility off Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 in March 2018.

According to police, a group of about 10 people were gathered in the parking lot when a pickup truck drove by. Someone in the group said something about the pickup’s driver driving, and that’s when a number of people got out of the pickup and got into an altercation.

Guerra opened fire and wounded three people, police said.

The defendant accepted a plea deal in December 2021 that resulted in Guerra only being charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Guerra must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

