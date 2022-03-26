Authorities searching for driver accused of fatally striking woman with vehicle on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a driver accused of fatally striking a woman with his vehicle on the South Side earlier this month.

The incident happened Saturday, March 5, in the 600 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said the victim, Maritza Chapa, left a local establishment in the area and was in the road when she was hit by a small, dark vehicle.

The driver fled southbound on Roosevelt Avenue and didn’t stop to help Chapa or contact emergency services.

Chapa was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. If located, the suspect will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Anyone with more information on the suspect or the incident is urged to contact SAPD’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information that helps lead to an arrest in the case.

More on KSAT: