Have you seen him? San Antonio police say he robbed a South Side gas station last month

The man stole several items and assaulted an employee, according to authorities

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Do you recognize this man? San Antonio police say he robbed a 7-Eleven store on the city’s South Side last month.

The incident happened at 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 in the 400 block of Fair Avenue.

Police said the man stole several items from the gas station and assaulted an employee. He then took off in a light-colored Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with more information on the incident or the suspect is urged to contact SAPD’s Public Information Office at 210-207-7579.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information that helps lead to an arrest.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

