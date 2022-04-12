87º

Probation, no jail time for ex-East Central ISD booster club treasurer in fraud cases

Ashlee Ring to serve 10 years probation, pay more than $10,000 in fines and court costs as part of final plea agreement

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Defendant Ashlee Ring leaves 144th District Court earlier this year. (Sal Salazar, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A former East Central Independent School District booster club treasurer avoided prison this month after making restitution, Bexar County court records show.

Ashlee Ring faced up to 10 years in prison after she was indicted in separate cases that accused her of taking funds from her former employer and then from ECISD’s Future Farmers of America booster club.

Ring, whose sentencing was repeatedly delayed this winter and spring as she attempted to come up with a six-figure restitution payment, will be on probation until April 2032 and must pay more than $10,000 in fines and court costs.

Ring must also serve 200 hours of community service and cannot possess firearms, according to court records.

In Ring’s first case, she left behind almost $200,000 in credit card bills and had illegally used the cards for personal use, including buying property at one point, while she worked for a San Antonio property management group, a victim previously told the Defenders.

The victim said Ring worked as the company’s vice-president and manipulated funds between the company and multiple apartments over a five-year period.

Ring was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury in October 2019 on one count of misapplication of fiduciary property between $150,000 and $300,000 and one count of theft between $150,000 and $300,000.

In the more recent case, Ring was accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from an East Central ISD booster club.

She was eventually indicted last year on four felony counts, ranging from charges of misapplication of fiduciary property, to theft and money laundering.

Charging paperwork states Ring carried out that scheme between September 2018 and March 2020.

Ring had been serving as treasurer of the district’s FFA/agriculture booster club, despite being under indictment in the unrelated felony fraud case, public records confirm.

Prosecutors dismissed the charges related to the booster club as part of the final plea agreement, court records show.

In court, the lead prosecutor said the state’s priority was to have Ring pay restitution to her victims prior to sentencing.

