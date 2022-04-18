Central Catholic High School JROTC earns top honors at national contest

(Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Corps of Cadets from Central Catholic High School sent three teams to compete on the National Stage at Daytona Florida this past weekend and came away national champions in several categories.

CCHS teams competed in three different tournaments and here’s how they placed:

The Army Drill Team Championships

1st Place Overall (Best Drill Team in the Army)

1st Place Color Guard (Best Color Guard in the Army)

2nd place Regulation

2nd place Drill Team Duo (cadet Estes and Cadet Guzman)

The Nationals JROTC Fitness Championships

4th Best Physical Fitness team in the Army

4th place 3K Team run

The All Service (Army, Navy, Air force, and Marines) Drill Team Championships

1st place Exhibition

2nd place Inspection

3rd place Overall

Congrats to all who competed!