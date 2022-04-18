72º

Central Catholic High School JROTC earns top honors at national contest

Corps of Cadets teams score best exhibition drill team, best all-around Army color guard and drill team at National High School Championships

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Corps of Cadets from Central Catholic High School sent three teams to compete on the National Stage at Daytona Florida this past weekend and came away national champions in several categories.

CCHS teams competed in three different tournaments and here’s how they placed:

The Army Drill Team Championships

  • 1st Place Overall (Best Drill Team in the Army)
  • 1st Place Color Guard (Best Color Guard in the Army)
  • 2nd place Regulation
  • 2nd place Drill Team Duo (cadet Estes and Cadet Guzman)

The Nationals JROTC Fitness Championships

  • 4th Best Physical Fitness team in the Army
  • 4th place 3K Team run

The All Service (Army, Navy, Air force, and Marines) Drill Team Championships

  • 1st place Exhibition
  • 2nd place Inspection
  • 3rd place Overall

Congrats to all who competed!

