18-wheeler rolls over on I-35, Loop 410 interchange on South Side; driver taken to hospital

The driver of an 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a rollover crash at the Interstate 35 and Loop 410 interchange on the South Side.

The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. on the ramp connecting I-35 North to Loop 410 East, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler took too wide of a turn and the big rig’s wheels caught some slick grass, causing it to roll over.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp is closed while San Antonio police pick up his belongings and wait for a tow truck to arrive.

