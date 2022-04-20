71º

18-wheeler rolls over on I-35, Loop 410 interchange on South Side; driver taken to hospital

The ramp is closed; drivers asked to take alternate route

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

The driver of an 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after a rollover crash at the Interstate 35 and Loop 410 interchange on the South Side.

The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. on the ramp connecting I-35 North to Loop 410 East, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the driver of the 18-wheeler took too wide of a turn and the big rig’s wheels caught some slick grass, causing it to roll over.

The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The ramp is closed while San Antonio police pick up his belongings and wait for a tow truck to arrive.

