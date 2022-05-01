78º

Hops & Hounds, a dog-friendly restaurant, running into issues of customers abandoning pups

If it does happen again, management says they have a close relationship with the humane society

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hops & Hounds is a bar and restaurant that caters to dogs and dog owners. With multiple playpens, a huge outdoor area, cold drinks and food, it’s a good spot for dog lovers to pass the day.

The concept of marketing to dog owners, although successful for some, is now posing the issue of dogs being left behind at Hops & Hounds.

According to management, on April 16th two dogs were abandoned in one of the playpens. After checking in with customers and making several announcements trying to find the owners, it was evident that the dogs were left behind.

This was the third time it’s happened in the restaurant’s two years of operation.

“That really sucks. I mean, it’s like a terrible thing to do to a dog. I mean what’s more faithful than a dog? They love you unconditionally and you just leave them behind,” said Mark Kanicki.

“If you get a dog, you’re in a commitment for a long time. So it just kind of makes me sad to see people do that because they’re here for us and they love us so much,” said Spencer Eggleston.

Both men frequent Hops & Hounds with their pups.

Hops & Hounds General Manager Alannah Tellez said for the most recent abandonment, a customer took in the dogs for the weekend.

After not being able to locate the owners, they were taken to Charming Pet Rescue. The other dogs who were left behind were adopted by a different customer and an employee.

“To see these dogs... just confused and sad, I mean they always just look so sad whenever we are petting them or even feeding them,” said Tellez. “They just have a sad face and it’s heartbreaking.”

To try and prevent dogs from being abandoned in the future, the restaurant is placing security cameras and having an employee monitor the playpens.

In case it does happen again and no one can adopt the dog, management tells us they have a close relationship with the humane society.

“It’s frustrating on our end because we aren’t a dog shelter. We don’t have the equipment or anything to take care of dogs,” said Tellez.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

