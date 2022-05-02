Where educators can get freebies, discounts during Teacher Appreciation Week

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Teacher Appreciation Week. While many teachers say they most appreciate thoughtful, handwritten notes from their students — let’s be honest, it’s also nice to get some freebies.
There are quite a few restaurants and businesses offering deals for educators this week.
Here is a list of some of the offers:
- Dollar General is giving teachers 5% off in May. Teachers must create or sign in to a Dollar General account to get the coupon.
- Evo Entertainment is offering teachers free movies in May. Teachers must show a valid ID. Some studio restrictions apply and the offer is limited to one ticket per ID, per day.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is offering teachers a free single-topping mini sundae from May 2-May 6. Teachers must present a valid school ID.
- Great American Cookies is offering teachers, a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie with any purchase May 2 through May 6. Teachers must show valid ID and the offer is good for in-store purchases only.
- Grimaldi’s Pizzaria is offering teachers 15% off their entire bill now through May 6.
- Hotel Contessa is offering a 10% discount to faculty and staff of all levels at educational institutions who book a stay at the hotel in the month of May. Educators can call the hotel at 210-229-9222 or book online using the promo code: TEACH. The hotel is also offering a 25% discount for educators who book before May 15 for stays between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2022. The promo code: Educator. Teachers can also receive a free appetizer with purchase of an entree at Ambler Texas Kitchen + Cocktails from May 2-May 6. Proof of faculty ID is required at check in to redeem any of the offers.
- Marble Slab Creamery is offering a buy one, get one free small ice cream. Teachers must show valid ID and offer is good for in-store purchases only.
- Office Max is offering teachers a 20% off coupon and a coupon for 20% back in rewards through June 25.
- Potbelly is recognizing teachers with a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week from May 1 through May 8.
- Sonic is offering all enrolled in Sonic’s Teachers’ Circle Rewards program a free cheeseburger with purchase beginning May 3.
- Staples is offering a free teacher gift box, exclusive savings plus 20% back in classroom rewards this week.
- Whataburger is giving teachers a free breakfast item from 5-9 a.m. from May 2 to May 6. Teachers must show a school ID.