San Antonio teachers surprised with award, $10,000 check

Martina Ramos was surprised Monday with the Harriet Ball Excellence in Teaching Award. Ramos is an 8th grade reading teacher at KIPP Aspire Academy. She was presented with a $10,000 check.

SAN ANTONIO – As a kick-off to Teacher Appreciation Week, two teachers from KIPP Texas-San Antonio got quite a surprise.

The teachers were Jose Hernandez, AP and IB Spanish from KIPP University Prep, and Martina Ramos, an 8th Grade reading teacher from KIPP Aspire Academy.

They were honored Monday with the Harriet Ball Excellence in Teaching Award, which includes a $10,000 check.

Teachers are selected for the award based on their track record of improving student achievement, their leadership in the classroom and throughout their school, and their commitment to equipping students with the skills needed to pursue any path and lead fulfilling lives, a news release said.

Both schools are located on the KIPP Cevallos campus.

