TxDOT, SAWS repairing sinkhole that opened up on Southwest Side road

Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation and San Antonio Water System are working to repair a Southwest Side street due to a sinkhole.

SAN ANTONIO – Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation and San Antonio Water System are working to repair a Southwest Side street due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole is located on Old Pearsall Road between Loop 1604 and Loop 410, just before Medio Creek.

TxDOT says their maintenance crews made the discovery Tuesday night.

Emergency road closures are expected to stay in place until investigations and repairs have finished. Drivers are asked to take an alternate route.

At this time it is unclear what caused the sinkhole.