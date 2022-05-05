BCSO searching for 15-year-old girl last seen in West Bexar County

Yvette Williams was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Battlecry, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this week in West Bexar County.

Yvette Williams was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Battlecry, not far from Marbach Road and Loop 1604, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

She is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes, and has black hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and red shorts with black lettering on the side.

She has a nose piercing on her right nostril, has a bar piercing on her top left ear, and wears black glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.