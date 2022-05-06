San Antonio cooling centers to open this weekend for residents amid forecasted high heat

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will open its cooling centers to help residents get a reprieve from the heat that is expected from Saturday to Monday.
Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees this weekend.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Very hot in San Antonio Mother’s Day weekend
The city will open all 16 cooling centers in its libraries on Saturday and Sunday during regular business hours.
However, on Monday, 25 cooling centers will be open, including all city libraries and nine senior centers during regular operating hours.
Cooling center sites
Central Library
PHONE: 210-207-2500
Carver Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9180
Cody Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9100
Collins Garden Branch Library
PHONE: 210-225-0331
Encino Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9250
Great Northwest Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9210
Igo Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9080
Landa Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9090
Maverick Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9060
McCreless Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9170
Mission Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-2704
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
PHONE: 210-207-2703
San Pedro Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9050
Schaefer Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9300
Semmes Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9110
Thousand Oaks Branch Library
PHONE: 210-207-9190
Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center
PHONE: 210-558-0178
Claude Black Community Center (District 2)
PHONE: 210-207-5233
District 2 Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-5390
District 5 Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-5270
Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center
PHONE: 210-207-1700
Northeast Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-4590
West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-1720
Bob Ross Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-5300
Southside Lions Senior Center
PHONE: 210-207-1760