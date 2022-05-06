San Antonio cooling centers to open this weekend for residents amid forecasted high heat

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will open its cooling centers to help residents get a reprieve from the heat that is expected from Saturday to Monday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 100 degrees this weekend.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Very hot in San Antonio Mother’s Day weekend

The city will open all 16 cooling centers in its libraries on Saturday and Sunday during regular business hours.

However, on Monday, 25 cooling centers will be open, including all city libraries and nine senior centers during regular operating hours.

Cooling Centers opening this weekend (KSAT)

Central Library

600 Soledad

San Antonio 78205

PHONE: 210-207-2500

Carver Branch Library

3350 E Commerce St

San Antonio 78220

PHONE: 210-207-9180

Cody Branch Library

11441 Vance Jackson Rd

San Antonio 78230

PHONE: 210-207-9100

Collins Garden Branch Library

200 N Park Blvd

San Antonio 78204

PHONE: 210-225-0331

Encino Branch Library

2515 E Evans Rd

San Antonio 78259

PHONE: 210-207-9250

Great Northwest Branch Library

9050 Wellwood St

San Antonio 78250

PHONE: 210-207-9210

Igo Branch Library

13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy

San Antonio 78249

PHONE: 210-207-9080

Landa Branch Library

233 Bushnell Ave

San Antonio 78212

PHONE: 210-207-9090

Maverick Branch Library

8700 Mystic Park

San Antonio 78254

PHONE: 210-207-9060

McCreless Branch Library

1023 Ada

San Antonio 78223

PHONE: 210-207-9170

Mission Branch Library

3134 Roosevelt Ave

San Antonio 78214

PHONE: 210-207-2704

Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak

20735 Wilderness Oak

San Antonio 78258

PHONE: 210-207-2703

San Pedro Branch Library

1315 San Pedro Ave

San Antonio 78212

PHONE: 210-207-9050

Schaefer Branch Library

6322 US Hwy 87 E

San Antonio 78222

PHONE: 210-207-9300

Semmes Branch Library

15060 Judson Rd

San Antonio 78247

PHONE: 210-207-9110

Thousand Oaks Branch Library

4618 Thousand Oaks Dr

San Antonio 78233

PHONE: 210-207-9190

Alicia Trevino Lopez Senior Center

8353 Culebra Rd

San Antonio 78251

PHONE: 210-558-0178

Claude Black Community Center (District 2)

2805 E Commerce St

San Antonio 78202

PHONE: 210-207-5233

District 2 Senior Center

1751 S WW White Rd

San Antonio 78220

PHONE: 210-207-5390

District 5 Senior Center

2701 S Presa St

San Antonio 78210

PHONE: 210-207-5270

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center

1226 NW 18th St

San Antonio 78207

PHONE: 210-207-1700

Northeast Senior Center

4135 Thousand Oaks

San Antonio 78233

PHONE: 210-207-4590

West End Park Comprehensive Senior Center

1226 NW 18th St

San Antonio 78207

PHONE: 210-207-1720

Bob Ross Senior Center

2219 Babcock Rd

San Antonio 78229

PHONE: 210-207-5300

Southside Lions Senior Center

3303 Pecan Valley Dr

San Antonio 78210

PHONE: 210-207-1760