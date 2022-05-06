San Antonio firefighters respond to fire at Northeast Side hotel

San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a Northeast Side hotel on Friday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a blaze at a Northeast Side hotel on Friday morning.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire started just before 4:40 a.m. in the attic of the Quality Suites along northbound Interstate 35 between Weidner and O’Connor roads.

All 19 guests were evacuated and two of them were evaluated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation. They were not transported to the hospital.

Hood said that several rooms on the third floor had fire damage but there is water damage throughout the building.

In the meantime, the fire department is bringing in a VIA bus to give the motel guests a place to stay temporarily.

At this time it is unclear what started the fire.

The northbound I-35 access road is closed at this time.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire at the Quality Suites along Interstate 35 between Weidner and O'Connor roads on Friday, May 6, 2022. (KSAT)

