Stolen Mother’s Day flowers leads to reunion between lost dog and owners after 2 years

LYTLE, Texas – What started as a crime ended with a sweet reunion on Mother’s Day.

Lytle Police responded to a theft at an H-E-B Sunday evening. The store’s manager told officers that a man left the store with a $15 flower arrangement and did not pay for them.

“Nothing says ‘I love you mom’ like stolen flowers,” said Lytle Police Chief Richard Priest.

When the man was confronted by the manager, he ran off and left his dog behind in a shopping cart, Priest said.

Animal control took custody of the small Shih Tzu, and when they checked the dog for a microchip ID, they found out that the dog had been missing from a Bexar County residence for two years.

The dog was released to its original owner.

“The dog isn’t facing any charges, as we can’t prove he engaged in the theft,” Priest joked. “Hopefully, the dog hasn’t been on (a) 2-year crime spree and picked up bad habits.”

The man who took off with the flowers has not been identified or arrested.

