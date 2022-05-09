Cibolo police warn about splat gun TikTok challenge, say teens could be arrested

File Photo of a water bead gel ball gun also known as a splat gun.

CIBOLO, Texas – Police in Cibolo are warning teens that if they shoot someone with a splat gun, they could be arrested.

The Cibolo Police Department posted the warning on its Facebook page saying there have been incidents of residents being shot.

Splat guns, also known as splatter guns, are toy air guns that shoot a water or gel bead.

“Although marketed as toys, these gel projectiles can cause bodily injury. Incidents such as these are not funny, it is not a game, and can be an arrestable offense,” Cibolo PD posted.

Police said they believe the recent incidents were motivated by a TikTok challenge.

“We ask our residents to please be observant and exercise situational awareness when outdoors. If you are a victim or witness to these incidents, please call Schertz Dispatch immediately at 210-619-1272 to report the incident,” the post stated.

