Video shows group wanted for questioning in man’s death outside North Side hookah lounge

San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers of San Antonio request the public’s assistance with information leading to the identification and location of the individual(s) involved in the murder of Quinton Smith,28, at 3333 West Avenue on Jan, 9, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released surveillance footage of a group of people wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting from earlier this year.

The group seen in the video may have information about the Jan. 9 death of Quinton Smith in the parking lot of the Blow Hookah Lounge at 3333 West Ave, police said on Monday.

WATCH: #SAPD Homicide Detectives need your help identifying the suspect vehicle (4 door white vehicle near the top of the video) or individuals in this video. They may have information in the Jan. 9, 2022 murder of Quinton Smith. Smith was shot in the 3000 block of West Avenue. pic.twitter.com/eBX8EnksqC — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) May 9, 2022

Police previously said that Smith left the business and walked to his vehicle when someone driving southbound on West Avenue opened fire at 3 a.m. The suspect vehicle, a white four-door sedan, then sped off toward Interstate 10.

The hookah lounge’s security called the police and when EMS arrived, Smith was taken to University Hospital. He died from his injuries later that morning.

In the surveillance footage released by SAPD, the group is seen standing and walking around the suspect vehicle. The video has a timestamp of 2:54 a.m., before the shooting happened.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in the video.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or people in the video should contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for a tip that leads to felony arrests in the case.

