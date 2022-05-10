Man fatally struck by vehicle on West Side identified by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian who died when he was struck by a vehicle over the weekend has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rudy Rene Medellin, 56, died at 6 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Culebra Road and NW 36th Street, near St. Mary’s University, authorities said.

A preliminary report from San Antonio police states that he was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on 36th Street.

It’s unclear if he was using a crosswalk to cross the intersection.

The driver of the vehicle did pull over to help the man, according to SAPD.

