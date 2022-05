SAN ANTONIO – A pedestrian is dead after San Antonio police said he was struck by a vehicle on the city’s Northwest Side early Saturday.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Culebra Road and NW 36th Street, near St. Mary’s University.

Police said the man, in his mid-30s, died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle did pull over to help the man, according to SAPD.

Further details are limited and the investigation continues.

