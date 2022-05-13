Man robs Lone Star National Bank branch in Medical Center area, police say

A man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the Medical Center area, San Antonio police said.

SAN ANTONIO – A man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the Medical Center area, San Antonio police said.

The man walked into the Lone Star National Bank around 3:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road armed with a gun, police said.

He displayed the weapon to a bank teller and demanded money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was seen leaving the bank in a Dodge Charger on Interstate 10 headed toward downtown.

No injuries were reported and the search for the suspect continues.

Also on KSAT.com: