Man robs Lone Star National Bank branch in Medical Center area, police say

Robbery reported Friday afternoon in 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A man robbed a bank Friday afternoon in the Medical Center area, San Antonio police said.

The man walked into the Lone Star National Bank around 3:50 p.m. in the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road armed with a gun, police said.

He displayed the weapon to a bank teller and demanded money.

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was seen leaving the bank in a Dodge Charger on Interstate 10 headed toward downtown.

No injuries were reported and the search for the suspect continues.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

