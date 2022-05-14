Suspect arrested after robbing Lone Star National Bank branch in Medical Center area, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Officers with the Robbery Task Force Unit arrested a suspect accused of robbing a bank on Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities said the man walked into the Lone Star National Bank around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of Fredericksburg Road while armed with a gun.

The man displayed the weapon to a bank teller along with other employees and then demanded money from the manager, saying to put the cash in the bags that he provided, police said.

The man then left the location with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to SAPD.

While in route, robbery task force officers were provided information about a suspicious person running from the robbery. A vehicle description was also given.

Officers monitoring the call researched the information and confirmed that a prior call involving the same vehicle was at a West Side motel, where the vehicle was later found.

Police said they witnessed the suspect exit the motel room and a traffic stop was initiated. The man was taken into custody without incident. His name and age have not been provided.

SAPD said they interviewed the man and a search warrant was issued for the motel room. Detectives were able to recover clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery, along with a gun and the money that was taken.

The Robbery Task Force Unit, COVERT-Rapid Response, Central SAFFE, EAGLE, and South Patrol were all involved in the apprehension of the man.

No injuries were reported.

