Leon Valley firefighters investigating carbon dioxide leak at QT gas station

Leon Valley firefighters investigate a carbon dioxide leak at a QT in the 6400 block of Bandera Road on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The Leon Valley Fire Department is investigating a carbon dioxide leak at a QT gas station overnight.

An alarm inside QT in the 6400 block of Bandera Road, near Seneca Drive, detected a high amount of CO2 at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to LVFD.

Firefighters didn’t find the leak, but an employee was checked out at the store by paramedics. A technician was called so they could review the system.

The amount of carbon dioxide in the air was likely due to its use in soda machines, authorities said.

Depending on the amount of carbon dioxide in the air, exposure could have harmful effects on the central nervous system, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Exposure to carbon dioxide could lead to dizziness, drowsiness, shortness of breath and dysfunction. In cases where there’s a high amount of carbon dioxide concentration, it could lead to coma, convulsions and even death.

