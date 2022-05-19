Man accused of assaulting person while robbing South Side store

SAPD and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who robbed the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of S. Zarzamora Street on May 6, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a South Side store earlier this month.

A Crime Stoppers report states that the man went to the Amigo Food Mart in the 2100 block of S. Zarzamora Street at 11 p.m. on May 6.

He started to throw things inside the store and started an argument with a 60-year-old man, police said. He then began to punch the 60-year-old man multiple times.

The assailant said he was going to rob the store and proceeded to take various items before he left, the report states.

Anyone with information about the assailant is asked to contact Crime Stoppers, who may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony arrests in the crime.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

