‘This was not an escalated situation’: SAPD says shooting on I-10 near business center was an isolated incident

SAN ANTONIO – Shots fired between two vehicles on the city’s North Side on I-10 induced panic among employees at a nearby business center and prompted a heavy police response Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 10 near the 6800 block of Park Ten Boulevard, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the drivers in both vehicles involved knew each other and pulled over to the side of the highway. That’s when one driver pulled a gun and fired at another driver in the second vehicle, SAPD said.

Employees at a nearby business heard the shots fired, panicked and “thought it was an escalated situation,” according to SAPD. Officers went through each of the buildings at the office park to ensure there was no danger and gave the all-clear.

The shooter fled the scene in his own vehicle before officers arrived. Police said the victim in the second vehicle has not been identified or located. No injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the investigation continues.