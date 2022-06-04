2 funerals for Robb Elementary students will be held Saturday

UVALDE, Texas – Two more funerals for victims of the Uvalde elementary school massacre will take place Saturday.

Funeral services for Makenna Elrod and Rojelio Torres, both 10 years old, will take place at 10 a.m.

Saturday marks the fifth consecutive day of funerals for victims of the shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod who was killed in Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Makenna’s aunt, Allison McCullough, told ABC News that she loved to play softball, do gymnastics, sing and dance. “Her smile would light up a room,” she said.

Makenna’s father asked on Tuesday, May 24 if he could go to the local funeral home to search for his daughter because he feared “she may not be alive,” TV station KTRK reported. Her family later asked for privacy.

June 4: Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Rojelio Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10, was killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. (Torres family)

Rojelio Torres’ mother, Evadulia Orta, told ABC News her son was a very smart and loving child.

“I lost a piece of my heart,” she said.

At his memorial at the town square, people left a large stuffed Yoda, a Batman-themed football and several stuffed animals, the Texas Tribune reported.

June 4: Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. at Rushing-Estes Knowles Mortuary. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery.

