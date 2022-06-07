Suspect accused of shooting man in face during robbery at Leon Valley apartment

Cavan Rangel, 20, has been charged with aggravated robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested weeks after he allegedly shot another man during a robbery at a Leon Valley gathering, according to records.

Cavan Evander Rangel, 20, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with aggravated robbery in connection with the April 24 incident, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest affidavit states that the victim, 21, was at the gathering at a Leon Valley apartment and was getting ready to leave.

That’s when Rangel approached him, pointed a gun at his face, and told him “give me all your stuff,” police said in the affidavit.

A tussle ensued and the victim grabbed the gun. At some point during the struggle, Rangel shot the man in the face, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and while he was unable to move, Rangel stole his phone and wallet containing $300 in cash, police said.

The suspect and others in the apartment left the unit. The victim was able to walk out of the unit but he collapsed in the parking lot.

The affidavit states that a passerby found him and called 911. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Police said a witness was able to identify Rangel as the suspect and a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 28.

He was also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, two counts of burglary of a vehicle with two prior convictions, and possession, records show. His bond is set at $150,000.

