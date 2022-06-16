Brackenridge Park to get ADA-accessible culture trail thanks to $1 million H-E-B donation

H-E-B has gifted Brackenridge Park Conservancy with funds to create a new informative walking trail in the park.

SAN ANTONIO – Brackenridge Park is set to get a new ADA-accessible culture trail thanks to a $1 million donation from H-E-B.

The Texas grocer is gifting the money to the Brackenridge Park Conservancy for the revitalization of the park.

“Brackenridge Park is essential to the fabric of San Antonio and holds special memories for generations of families and South Texans,” said H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Julie Bedingfield. “H-E-B is passionate about investing in public spaces where our community can gather, play, and learn.”

The H-E-B Cultural Trail will be a self-guided experience that encourages visitors to explore the park’s 12,000-year history.

There will be signage with historic photos and bilingual text located along the trail to educate visitors as they walk through the park.

“The walking tour will highlight historic structures like the 1930′s era river channel walls at Lambert Beach, the 1878 San Antonio Water Works Pump House #1 and the raceway to the 1776 Spanish Upper Labor Colonial Dam and Acequia,” according to a press release.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy Vice President Lukin T. Gilliland expressed his “deep gratitude to H-E-B for its meaningful impact on the renaissance of the 123-year-old park” following the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Brackenridge Park Conservancy to provide a new way for future generations to experience this historical mainstay,” Beddingfield said.