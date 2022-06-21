100º

Spurs announce ad partnership with financial technology company

Self company logo will appear in patches on Spurs jerseys

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Spurs announce partnership with Self.

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced a partnership on Tuesday with financial technology company, Self.

Self helps people build and improve their credit scores.

The company’s logo will appear on a patch on the Spurs uniforms next season.

The team still has another big advertising partnership announcement expected in the next couple of months.

AT&T pulled the plug on its naming rights deal with the Bexar County building after owning those rights since 2002.

The announcement of the new arena sponsor is expected later this summer.

