San Antonio’s Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade lights up Main Street

SAN ANTONIO – The month is almost over; however, there is still plenty of time to celebrate Pride in South Texas.

Saturday’s Pride Bigger Than Texas Parade brought out huge crowds on Main Street.

“Well being visible for the community is absolutely important, especially now with what’s going on with the Supreme Court. And you know what, San Antonio has always been so vibrant to support the border town communities and this is an amazing opportunity to just be yourself. Live your true, authentic self,” Bruno Lozano, Del Rio’s mayor, said.

Promoting people to live their true authentic selves, the parade brought together people from all walks of life.

Main Street was lined with the colors of the rainbow as people joined to celebrate and stand together.

“Yesterday we witnessed overruling of a Supreme Court ruling that could potentially affect our LGBTQIA+ community and families and so it’s very important that all of us come out today and show support and stand together as one to help drive forward a more positive future for our community,” Josey Garcia, a parade attendee, said.

Among the sea of acceptance and love, there was a single counter-protester holding several signs against homosexuality.

On the heels of a controversial Supreme Court ruling, people we spoke to said standing as one, proud together, is more important than ever.

“We need events like this to continue to spark the change we need in America,” Lozano said.

Sunday is the big finale of the pride celebration, it’s the Pride in the Park at Fiesta Texas event.

