City of Schertz names new police chief

SCHERTZ, Texas – The City of Schertz has a new police chief.

City officials announced that James Lowery was appointed to the position, effective Monday. He will be sworn in during a city council meeting on Tuesday.

Assistant Police Chief Marc Bane had been the interim chief after the former head of the department, Chief Michael Hansen, retired at the end of last year.

Lowery comes from the Arlington Police Department where he started his law enforcement career in 1983. He was named assistant police chief there earlier this year, according to a press release from Schertz.

“Chief Lowery is a proven, excellent leader who will provide outstanding vision and direction to our Police Department. He possesses community-focused values that will be a superb representation of the department in our community. We look forward to welcoming him to our City,” said City Manager Mark Browne in a press release.

“I am honored and excited to be entrusted with this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to wearing the badge of SPD and working alongside the men and women of this awesome agency,” Lowery said in the release. “Working collaboratively with our sister city employees we are committed to building upon and enhancing the culture of the police department’s community policing and exceptional service to all members of the community. This can be further accomplished by working to establish genuine relationships built upon trust and transparency.”

