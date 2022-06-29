$1M dollar food hall to debut at Helotes’ The Legacy

Roots Food Hall will be a prominent feature at the upcoming Legacy development in Helotes, an expansive mixed-use space slated to have courtyard with shops, restaurants, bars and other attractions.

As the West Side of San Antonio continues to boom, a new mixed-use retail and office development in Helotes is recruiting companies to move in.

One crucial piece of that development is a 10,000-square-foot, $1 million food hall dubbed Roots. Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation indicate work to begin its interior finish-out will wrap in April.

Rudy Montez, one of the brokers working with Core Commercial Real Estate to lease spaces for The Legacy, said there are currently no restaurant tenants signed for the property, but the company is in talks with multiple possible renters.

Montez said prices are negotiable for leasing spaces.

The Legacy development itself — totaling 24,500 square feet of gross leasable space — features a courtyard where shoppers, drinkers and diners can congregate and a full-service bar will serve adult and non-alcoholic drinks.

A mixed-drink liquor license will allow for the movement of visitors around the property, according to Core.

