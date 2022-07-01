Methodist Hospital breaks ground on Northeast expansion project

Methodist Plaza II in Live Oak will be a three-floor facility with more than 73,000 square feet of space.

LIVE OAK, Texas – Methodist Healthcare has broken ground on an expansion project that will bring a new surgery center and additional medical facilities to its Northeast hospital campus.

Methodist Plaza II will be a three-floor facility with more than 73,000 square feet of space.

According to a press release, the building will house an outpatient surgery center with five operating rooms, robotic surgery capabilities, and a cardiology imaging center.

Methodist Plaza II will also house medical offices including Alamo City Surgeons, Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio (CCSA), Northeast Pulmonary and Sleep Associates (NEPSA), Sports Medicine Associates of San Antonio (SMASA) and Virtuosa.

Construction is slated for completion in July of 2023.

Methodist has plans for a third office building on the campus.

“As our community continues to grow quickly, the increased demand for high-quality healthcare is a need we are ready and eager to provide,” said Michael Beaver, CEO at Methodist Hospital Northeast. “Methodist Plaza II will help elevate our clinical services to support the community. As our community grows, so will we- with even bigger plans for the future.”

Methodist Healthcare breaks ground on a new building at its Northeast Hospital campus in Live Oak on June 29, 2022. (Methodist Healthcare)

