These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – The Fourth of July lands on Monday this year, meaning some city offices that are normally open will be closed due to the holiday.

City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed, but police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel will remain on duty.

Here’s the holiday schedule released by the City of San Antonio:

Open:

Police will be on duty.

SAPD’s detention center and the magistrate court will remain open.

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty.

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage.

City-operated garages and lots.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots).

La Villita and Market Square shops.

City Parks and Trails.

Select pools will be open from 1-7 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Please visit saparksandrec.com for hours of operation.

Recycling, organics and garbage for Monday, July 4 will be collected on Tuesday, July 5 and those regularly scheduled on Tuesday, July 5 will be collected Wednesday, July 6.

Dead animal collection.

Closed:

SAPD’s Administration and Records Section.

SAFD Administrative Offices.

San Antonio Municipal Court.

All Metro Health clinics and offices will be closed. Including Mayor’s Fitness Council and CREC.

The COVID-19 Hotline.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910).

Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799).

Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites.

Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers.

Child Care Services administrative offices.

Head Start administrative offices and school district sites.

Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center.

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics).

Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) are not open on any Monday.

Solid Waste Management administrative offices including Customer Service.

All San Antonio Public Library locations, including Central Library.

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office.

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center.

Summer Youth Program will be closed.

Limited Fitness and Park classes will be held. Please check the online schedule

Office of the City Clerk, Passports, Vital Records and Municipal Archives and Records.

Alamodome Offices and Box Office.

Development Services Department.

Office of Historic Preservation.

Planning Department.

Neighborhood and Housing Services.

The Carver Community Cultural Center.

Spanish Governor’s Palace (regularly closed Mondays).

La Villita and Market Square Administrative Offices.

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square.

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas.

