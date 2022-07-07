18-year-old girl trying to cross East Side street hit, killed by car, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old girl was hit and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross an East Side street late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 9:10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive, not far from South Walters Street and St. Philip’s College.

According to police, a woman in her 70s was driving a Dodge Charger and struck the teen as she was trying to cross the street. The driver stayed at the scene.

The road was dark and dimly light and the victim was wearing dark clothes, police said. The girl was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS, but was later pronounced dead at the hospital. She has not been identified.

SAPD said the female driver tried to render aid and was found not to be intoxicated. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.