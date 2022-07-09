Security alert issued for Jewish community in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A security alert has been issued for the Jewish community in San Antonio.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio posted a security alert at 11 a.m. Saturday, stating that it received information from the FBI “identifying a potential threat to the an unconfirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area.”

Jewish Federation board chair Lauren Stanley and president Nehemia Ichilov released the statement and said security personnel at local synagogues and agencies have been notified and are on the highest alert.

“At this time we can share that we have received information from the FBI identifying a credible threat to a not yet confirmed Jewish community facility in the San Antonio area. In an abundance of caution, we have taken and continue to take all appropriate steps with our Jewish community partner agencies and synagogues to ensure the safety of the community,” Ichilov said.

Both in-person and online Shabbat services have been canceled for Saturday at Temple Beth-El due to the threat.

“We have received information from our experts that the safety situation for the Jewish synagogues in San Antonio today is not optimal for us to conduct our regularly scheduled Shabbat Services,” dfficials with the synagogue said in a statement released on Facebook.

Temple Beth-El officials also said they partner with community agencies, the FBI and various members of law enforcement to “monitor the environment” and ensure the Temple remains a sanctuary of peaceful worship and gathering.

Temple Beth-El Executive Director Cynthia Hogle and President Debbie Roos apologized for the short notice and change to the traditional worship program.

“We appreciate your understanding the abundance of caution we’ve taken to care for our precious community,” they said.

Jewish Federation of San Antonio officials are recommending all formal Jewish gatherings be suspended until further notice.

KSAT has reached out to the San Antonio Police Department for more information.

