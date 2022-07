BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after he was discovered with over $100,000 in methamphetamine.

On Friday afternoon, BCSO deputies conducted a traffic stop on a northbound vehicle on IH-35.

Upon investigation, deputies found 10.5 kilograms, or just over 23 pounds, of meth.

10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine seized by BCSO. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

The driver, Kevin Sauls, 41, was arrested for possession of narcotics.

According to BCSO, the estimated street value of the drugs is $120,000.

