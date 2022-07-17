LIVE at 4: Press conference in Uvalde following release of video, report to families of victims

UVALDE – Families of the Robb Elementary victims are being shown video from inside of the school on the day of the shooting at 2 p.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location. They will also receive a report on the police response from a Texas House special investigating committee.

The meeting will be followed by a 4 p.m. press conference, which will be streamed in the video player above.

State Representative Dustin Burrows, a Lubbock Republican who is chair of the Texas House special investigative committee, said the families will privately be shown the video, which will not include audio.

The footage will show the period of time inside of the school between when the gunman enters the classroom and when law enforcement breaches the door more than an hour later.

According to a DPS condensed timeline released on June 21, 2022, one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds pass from the time law enforcement first enters the school to the period where the gunman is killed.

Burrows’ office sent a brief statement on Saturday ahead of the anticipated release.

“Chairman Burrows and his committee colleagues have stated on many occasions that respecting the victim’s families and members of the Uvalde community is of the highest priority. Furthermore, the committee has promised that the video and the report would not be made public until family members had a chance to view both. To that end, the committee will make the report and hallway video available (via email) to the media concurrent with the beginning of the “families” meeting at 2pm CT tomorrow (Sunday). This meeting will be closed press,” wrote Matt Crow, spokesperson for Burrows.

This release comes just days after the Austin American Statesman released the video unexpectedly with audio on Wednesday, July 12.

On Twitter, Representative Burrows expressed his displeasure in the early release of the video.

The committee is aware a portion of the hallway video has been made public. While I am glad that a small portion is now available for the public, I do believe watching the entire segment of law enforcement’s response, or lack thereof, is also important. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 12, 2022

His frustration was mirrored by Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and members of the victim’s families, as well as DPS.

Statement from DPS Director Steven McCraw on the release of video from Robb Elementary School: https://t.co/0IzFPDDTlw pic.twitter.com/iuM6T8ut55 — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 12, 2022

