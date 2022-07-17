VIDEO: Texas officials release 77 minutes of footage from inside Uvalde school during shooting

Law enforcement officers stand in the hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022, as a gunman is inside a fourth-grade classroom.

UVALDE – Nearly two months after the state’s deadliest school shooting, footage from inside Robb Elementary in Uvalde was released on Sunday to families and the public.

The 77-minute video includes images captured by surveillance cameras inside the school on May 24. No audio is included.

The video begins after the gunman enters the classroom and ends as law enforcement breach the door more than an hour later.

Dozens of officers can be seen standing in the hallway with high-powered rifles, helmets, body armor and ballistic shields.

According to a DPS condensed timeline released on June 21, 2022, one hour, 14 minutes, and eight seconds pass from the time law enforcement first enters the school to the period where the gunman is killed.

Families of the Robb Elementary victims were shown the video at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Comprehensive report release, details ‘systemic failures

Additionally, families also received a report on the police response from a Texas House special investigating committee. It was released to the public at 2 p.m.

The report is the most comprehensive view of what took place leading up to and during the shooting.

Findings were based on law enforcement interviews with family members, data on the shooter’s phone, and testimony presented to the committee.

The report points to a trail of missed signs leading to one of the worst mass shootings in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune: “376 law enforcement officers — a force larger than the garrison that defended the Alamo — descended upon the school in a chaotic, uncoordinated scene that lasted for more than an hour. The group was devoid of clear leadership, basic communications and sufficient urgency to take down the gunman, the report says.”

The meeting will be followed by a 4 p.m. press conference, which will be streamed on the video player above.

Video released days after leak

State Representative Dustin Burrows, a Lubbock Republican who is chair of the Texas House special investigative committee, said the families were privately shown the video.

“Chairman Burrows and his committee colleagues have stated on many occasions that respecting the victim’s families and members of the Uvalde community is of the highest priority. Furthermore, the committee has promised that the video and the report would not be made public until family members had a chance to view both. To that end, the committee will make the report and hallway video available (via email) to the media concurrent with the beginning of the “families” meeting at 2pm CT tomorrow (Sunday). This meeting will be closed press,” wrote Matt Crow, spokesperson for Burrows.

This release comes just days after the Austin American-Statesman released the video unexpectedly with audio on Wednesday, July 12.

On Twitter, Representative Burrows expressed his displeasure in the early release of the video.

The committee is aware a portion of the hallway video has been made public. While I am glad that a small portion is now available for the public, I do believe watching the entire segment of law enforcement’s response, or lack thereof, is also important. — Dustin Burrows (@Burrows4TX) July 12, 2022

