SAN ANTONIO – Burger Boy is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

Every Burger Boys location in San Antonio is participating in the “Summer Meals for Kids” drive.

The eatery will donate 15% of total sales during that time to the food bank, according to Burger Boy’s Twitter account.

Every $1 donated during the drive will provide seven meals for kids this summer, food bank officials said.

Read also: