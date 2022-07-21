San Antonio man arrested for sharing files of child pornography via Facebook, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man has been arrested for uploading at least four files containing child pornography online, according to court records.

Records with the Bexar County Jail show that Francisco Medina Jasso, 45, has been charged with two counts of possession with the intent to promote child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation began when Facebook submitted a report to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on July 25, 2021, saying that a user uploaded two explicit files containing children. The Texas Attorney General’s Office took over the case in January.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that one file contained an image of a girl between 4 and 6 years old, and the other file was a video of a girl between 6 and 8 years old.

The user uploaded the files and sent them to another Facebook user.

The investigation showed that Jasso was listed as the owner of the Facebook account, the affidavit states.

Authorities said that they found a total of four files of child pornography linked to Jasso’s Facebook URL.

A warrant for his arrest was signed on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday, records show. His bond is set at $200,000.

